Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 01.03.2022

01 März

Dienstag, 01. März 2022

Shovels & Rope
Domino
Album: Manticore

V.A.
Born in UA
Album: Borsh Division: Future Sound of Ukraine
Compiled by Yuriy Gurzhy

Nilüfer Yanya
Painless
Album: Shameless

Dolphin Love
Watchingtheworldgoby
Album: 999

Somi
Pata Pata
Album: Zenzile: The Reimagination of Miriam Makeba

King Hannah
All being fine
Album: I’m not sorry, I was just being me

Lael Neale
Hotline
Album: Hotline

V.A.
BAITS: Friends
Album: Female Artists from Austria

Harry Belafonte
Turn the world around
Album: The Essential Harry Belafonte