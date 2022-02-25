Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 25.02.2022

25 Februar

Freitag, 25. Februar 2022

Michelle Shocked
Anchorage
Album: Short Sharped Shocked

Hamid El Shaeri
Ayonha
Album: The Slam! Years (1983-1988)

Homeboy Sandman
The only Constant
Album: There In Spirit EP

Etapp Kyle
Nolove
Album: Nolove EP

Etapp Kyle
Unseen
Album: Nolove EP

King Hannah
All Being Fine
Album: I'm sorry, I was just being me

The Meters
Cissy Strut
Album: The Meters

Krewe Of Eris
Fantasma (Mardi Gras Recording)
Album: Mitschnitt

Swutscher
Palm Royale
Album: Swutscher

Donna Blue
Dark Roses
Dark Roses (Single)

Sophisticated Boom Boom
Number One In Radio
Album: Sophisticated Boom Boom

Metronomy
Loneliness on the run
Album: Small World

Bakur
Tancerze
Album: Passages Vol. 1

Mavi Phoenix
Tokyo Drift
Album: Marlon

Bakur
Tancerze
Album: Passages Vol. 1

Scratcha DVA
Siyobonga
Siyobonga /Hard (Single)

Knarf Rellöm Arkestra
Say It Loud! (Du Hast Scheiss Gebaut)
Album: Kritik Der Leistungsgesellschaft

Bakur
Tancerze
Album: Passages Vol. 1

Basia Bulat
Infamous (The Garden Version)
The Garden

Quickly, Quickly
Getsomerest / sleepwell
Album: quickly, quickly Vol. 1

Bakur
Tancerze
Album: Passages Vol. 1

Mark Lanegan
Ketamine
Album: Straight Songs of Sorrow


