Playlist Ralf Summer
25. Februar
Freitag, 25. Februar 2022
Michelle Shocked
Anchorage
Album: Short Sharped Shocked
Hamid El Shaeri
Ayonha
Album: The Slam! Years (1983-1988)
Homeboy Sandman
The only Constant
Album: There In Spirit EP
Etapp Kyle
Nolove
Album: Nolove EP
Etapp Kyle
Unseen
Album: Nolove EP
King Hannah
All Being Fine
Album: I'm sorry, I was just being me
The Meters
Cissy Strut
Album: The Meters
Krewe Of Eris
Fantasma (Mardi Gras Recording)
Album: Mitschnitt
Swutscher
Palm Royale
Album: Swutscher
Donna Blue
Dark Roses
Dark Roses (Single)
Sophisticated Boom Boom
Number One In Radio
Album: Sophisticated Boom Boom
Metronomy
Loneliness on the run
Album: Small World
Bakur
Tancerze
Album: Passages Vol. 1
Mavi Phoenix
Tokyo Drift
Album: Marlon
Scratcha DVA
Siyobonga
Siyobonga /Hard (Single)
Knarf Rellöm Arkestra
Say It Loud! (Du Hast Scheiss Gebaut)
Album: Kritik Der Leistungsgesellschaft
Basia Bulat
Infamous (The Garden Version)
The Garden
Quickly, Quickly
Getsomerest / sleepwell
Album: quickly, quickly Vol. 1
Mark Lanegan
Ketamine
Album: Straight Songs of Sorrow