Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 24.02.2022

23 Februar

Mittwoch, 23. Februar 2022

Metronomy
Things will be fine
Album: Small World

Alina Pash
Iwana Kupala
Album: Single

Alpha Steppa feat. Tenor Youthman
Break All The Walls And Build Bridges
Album: Raise The Ark

Arlo Parks
Solftly
Album: Single

The Screaming Trees
I Nearly Lost You
Album: Sweet Oblivion

Mark Lanegan & Duke Garwood
Upon Doing Something Wrong
Album: With Animals

The Linda Lindas
Growing Up
Album: Single

Alanis Morissette
Thank U
Album: Supposed former Infatuation Junkie

Procol Harum
A Whiter Shade Of Pale
Album: Single