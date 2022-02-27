Playlist Barbara Streidl

Sonntag, 27. Februar 2022

Carlos Rafael Rivera

Main Title aus: The Queen's Gambit

Album: The queen's Gambit (Music from the Netflix Limited Series)

Ezra Furman

Love you so bad

Album: Love you so bad

Billie Eilish

You Should see Me in A Crown

Album: When we all fall asleep, where do we go?

Wise Guys

Alles so schön bunt hier

Album: Achterbahn

Ebow

K4L

Album: Autro Rap Vol. 1

Apparat

Joel

Album: Soundtracks. Limitiertes Vinyl Boxset

Peter Gabriel

Sledgehammer

Album: Hit (Best of)

Casiotone For The Painfully Alone

Born in the U.S.A.

Album: Bruce Springsteen Coverversionen

Ezra Furman

Love you so bad

Album: Love you so bad

girl in red

Two queens in a king sized bed (instrumental)

Album: Single

Foushee

Deep End

Album: Single

Billie Eilish

You should see me in a crown

Album: When we all fall asleep, where do we go?

Apparat

Slice Jam (live)

Album: Soundtracks. Limitiertes Vinyl Boxset

Apparat

Joel

Album: Soundtracks. Limitiertes Vinyl Boxset

Ska-P

Colores

Album: Game Over

Happy Man

Jungle

Album: Single

Apparat

Licidana

Album: Soundtracks. Limitiertes Vinyl Boxset

Mine featuring AB Syndrom

Spiegelbild

Album: Single

Apparat feat Soap & Skin

Goodbye

Album: The devil's walk

Apparat

Licidana

Album: Soundtracks. Limitiertes Vinyl Boxset

Ska-P

Colores

Album: Game Over

Girl in Red

It would feel like this

Album: If I could make it go quiet

Apparat

Joel

Album: Soundtracks. Limitiertes Vinyl Boxset

Carlos Rafael Rivera

Mail Title aus: The Queen's Gambit

Album: The Queen's Gambit (Music from the netflix Limited Series)