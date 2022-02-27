Playlist Barbara Streidl
27. Februar
Sonntag, 27. Februar 2022
Carlos Rafael Rivera
Main Title aus: The Queen's Gambit
Album: The queen's Gambit (Music from the Netflix Limited Series)
Ezra Furman
Love you so bad
Album: Love you so bad
Billie Eilish
You Should see Me in A Crown
Album: When we all fall asleep, where do we go?
Wise Guys
Alles so schön bunt hier
Album: Achterbahn
Ebow
K4L
Album: Autro Rap Vol. 1
Apparat
Joel
Album: Soundtracks. Limitiertes Vinyl Boxset
Peter Gabriel
Sledgehammer
Album: Hit (Best of)
Casiotone For The Painfully Alone
Born in the U.S.A.
Album: Bruce Springsteen Coverversionen
girl in red
Two queens in a king sized bed (instrumental)
Album: Single
Foushee
Deep End
Album: Single
Apparat
Slice Jam (live)
Album: Soundtracks. Limitiertes Vinyl Boxset
Ska-P
Colores
Album: Game Over
Happy Man
Jungle
Album: Single
Apparat
Licidana
Album: Soundtracks. Limitiertes Vinyl Boxset
Mine featuring AB Syndrom
Spiegelbild
Album: Single
Apparat feat Soap & Skin
Goodbye
Album: The devil's walk
Girl in Red
It would feel like this
Album: If I could make it go quiet
