Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

0

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 27.02.2022

Playlisten | Bild: BR

27 Februar

Sonntag, 27. Februar 2022

Carlos Rafael Rivera
Main Title aus: The Queen's Gambit
Album: The queen's Gambit (Music from the Netflix Limited Series)

Ezra Furman
Love you so bad
Album: Love you so bad

Billie Eilish
You Should see Me in A Crown
Album: When we all fall asleep, where do we go?

Wise Guys
Alles so schön bunt hier
Album: Achterbahn

Ebow
K4L
Album: Autro Rap Vol. 1

Apparat
Joel
Album: Soundtracks. Limitiertes Vinyl Boxset

Peter Gabriel
Sledgehammer
Album: Hit (Best of)

Casiotone For The Painfully Alone
Born in the U.S.A.
Album: Bruce Springsteen Coverversionen

Ezra Furman
Love you so bad
Album: Love you so bad

girl in red
Two queens in a king sized bed (instrumental)
Album: Single

Foushee
Deep End
Album: Single

Billie Eilish
You should see me in a crown
Album: When we all fall asleep, where do we go?

Apparat
Slice Jam (live)
Album: Soundtracks. Limitiertes Vinyl Boxset

Apparat
Joel
Album: Soundtracks. Limitiertes Vinyl Boxset

Ska-P
Colores
Album: Game Over

Happy Man
Jungle
Album: Single

Apparat
Licidana
Album: Soundtracks. Limitiertes Vinyl Boxset

Mine featuring AB Syndrom
Spiegelbild
Album: Single

Apparat feat Soap & Skin
Goodbye
Album: The devil's walk

Apparat
Licidana
Album: Soundtracks. Limitiertes Vinyl Boxset

Ska-P
Colores
Album: Game Over

Girl in Red
It would feel like this
Album: If I could make it go quiet

Apparat
Joel
Album: Soundtracks. Limitiertes Vinyl Boxset

Carlos Rafael Rivera
Mail Title aus: The Queen's Gambit
Album: The Queen's Gambit (Music from the netflix Limited Series)

Wise Guys
Alles so schön bunt hier
Album: Achterbahn


0