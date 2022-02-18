Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 18.02.2022

18 Februar

Freitag, 18. Februar 2022

The Retail Simps
Rock'n'Roll
Single

Hurray For The Riff Raff
Saga
Album: Life On Earth

Metronomy
Things Will Be Fine
Album: Small World

Khruangbin & Leon Bridges
B-Side
Album: Texas Moon EP

Beach House
Hurts To Love
Album: Once Twice Melody

Pan-American
The North Line
Album: The Patience Fade

Pan-American
Grounded
Album: The Patience Fade

Fehler Kuti
Say Yes (X-Cess)
Album: Schland Is The Place For Me

Pacced Rock
Lotus Root
Album: Chapter One: Sonic Levitation

Vomit Heat with International Music
Heute
Single

Sharon Van Etten
Toyboat
Album: V.A. Ocean Child - Songs of Yoko Ono

Pauls Jets
Weekend
Album: Jazzfest

Duck Sauce
Barbara Streisand
Single

Denzel Curry
Walkin
Single

Jello Biafra & The Guantanamo School of Medicine
No More Selfies
Single

Big Thief
Change
Album: Dragon New Mountain I Believe In You

Aiden Ayers
L.O.T.O.S. (Living On The Other Side)
Single

L I M
Quando
Album: Glowing

The Plastik Beatniks feat. Angel Bat Dawid
Harwood Alley Song
Album: All the Streets I Must Find Cities For


