Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Stand: 15.02.2022

15 Februar

Dienstag, 15. Februar 2022

Dehd
Bad Love
Single

The Game (feat. 50 Cent)
Hate it or love it
Single

Tocotronic
Wir sind hier nicht in Seattle, Dirk
Single

Tocotronic
Es ist mir egal aber
Album: Es ist mir egal aber

Mitski
Should’ve been Me
Album: Laurel Hell

BadBadNotGood
Speaking Gently
Album: IV

Alabaster dePlume
Don’t Forget You’re Precious
Single

Pusha T
Diet Coke
Single

James Carr
The Dark End of the Street
Album: You Got My Mind Messed Up

Empath
Diamond Eyelids
Album: Visitor

Big Thief
Little Things
Album: Dragon New Warm Mountain I Belive In You


Pilgrim
Album: No Mythologies To Follow