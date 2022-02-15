Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Dienstag, 15. Februar 2022

Dehd

Bad Love

Single

The Game (feat. 50 Cent)

Hate it or love it

Single

Tocotronic

Wir sind hier nicht in Seattle, Dirk

Single

Tocotronic

Es ist mir egal aber

Album: Es ist mir egal aber

Mitski

Should’ve been Me

Album: Laurel Hell

BadBadNotGood

Speaking Gently

Album: IV



Alabaster dePlume

Don’t Forget You’re Precious

Single

Pusha T

Diet Coke

Single

James Carr

The Dark End of the Street

Album: You Got My Mind Messed Up

Empath

Diamond Eyelids

Album: Visitor

Big Thief

Little Things

Album: Dragon New Warm Mountain I Belive In You