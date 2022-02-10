Playlist Roderich Fabian

Donnerstag, 10. Februar 2022

Pictures

It's ok

Album: It's ok

Betty Davis

They say I'm different

Album: The say I'm different

Toby Goodshank

Preude to fire

Album: Truth Jump Fall

David Byrne & Yo La Tengo

Who has seen the wind?

Album: Ocean Child - Songs of Yoko Ono

Mitski

That's our Lamp

Album: Lauren Hall

Youn Sun Nah

Heart of a Woman

Album: Waking World

Susana Baca feat. Calle 13

Plena y Bomba

Album: Afrodiaspora

Thierra Whack

Stand up

Album: Single

Keb’ Mo’

Good stong Woman

Album: Good to be