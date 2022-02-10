Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 10.02.2022

Playlisten | Bild: BR

10 Februar

Donnerstag, 10. Februar 2022

Pictures
It's ok
Album: It's ok

Betty Davis
They say I'm different
Album: The say I'm different

Toby Goodshank
Preude to fire
Album: Truth Jump Fall

David Byrne & Yo La Tengo
Who has seen the wind?
Album: Ocean Child - Songs of Yoko Ono

Mitski
That's our Lamp
Album: Lauren Hall

Youn Sun Nah
Heart of a Woman
Album: Waking World

Susana Baca feat. Calle 13
Plena y Bomba
Album: Afrodiaspora

Thierra Whack
Stand up
Album: Single

Keb’  Mo’
Good stong Woman
Album: Good to be

Palace
Freinds forever
Album: Shoals