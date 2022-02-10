Playlist Roderich Fabian
10. Februar
Donnerstag, 10. Februar 2022
Pictures
It's ok
Album: It's ok
Betty Davis
They say I'm different
Album: The say I'm different
Toby Goodshank
Preude to fire
Album: Truth Jump Fall
David Byrne & Yo La Tengo
Who has seen the wind?
Album: Ocean Child - Songs of Yoko Ono
Mitski
That's our Lamp
Album: Lauren Hall
Youn Sun Nah
Heart of a Woman
Album: Waking World
Susana Baca feat. Calle 13
Plena y Bomba
Album: Afrodiaspora
Thierra Whack
Stand up
Album: Single
Keb’ Mo’
Good stong Woman
Album: Good to be
Palace
Freinds forever
Album: Shoals