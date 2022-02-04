Playlist Ralf Summer
04. Februar
Donnerstag, 04. Februar 2021
Chai
END (Confidence Man Remix)
Album: Wink Together EP
Abiodun Oyewole
Harlem
Album: Gratitude
Black Country, New Road
Chaos Space Marine
Album: Ants Up From Here
Animal Collective
Strung with Everything
Album: Time Skiffs
Mitski
Love Me More
Album: Laurel Hell
Ada
25 or 6 to 4
Single
Los Bitchos
FFS
Album: Let The Festivies Begin
Neil Young
The Needle And The Damage Done
Album: Harvest
ZK
Zieht Euch Warm An
Album: Eddie's Salon
Yard Act
The Overload
Album: The Overload
Calexico
El Mirador
Album: El Mirador
Arlo Parks
Softly
Single
Lady Wray
Where Were You
Album: Piece Of Me
Los Bitchos
Pista (Fresh Start)
Album: Let The Festivies Begin
Leal Neale
Hotline
Single
Kate Tempest
More Pressure ft. Kevin Abstract
Album: The Line IS A Curve
Tocotronic
Ich tauche auf feat. Soap & Skin
Album: Nie Wieder Krieg
Sofia Kourtesis
Estación Esperanza feat. Manu Chao
Single
Gabriels
Blame
Album: Bloodline EP