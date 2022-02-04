Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 04.02.2022

Playlisten | Bild: BR

04 Februar

Donnerstag, 04. Februar 2021

Chai
END (Confidence Man Remix)
Album: Wink Together EP

Abiodun Oyewole
Harlem
Album: Gratitude

Black Country, New Road
Chaos Space Marine
Album: Ants Up From Here

Animal Collective
Strung with Everything
Album: Time Skiffs

Mitski
Love Me More
Album: Laurel Hell

Ada
25 or 6 to 4
Single

Los Bitchos
FFS
Album: Let The Festivies Begin

Neil Young
The Needle And The Damage Done
Album: Harvest

ZK
Zieht Euch Warm An
Album: Eddie's Salon

Yard Act
The Overload
Album: The Overload

Calexico
El Mirador
Album: El Mirador

Arlo Parks
Softly
Single

Lady Wray
Where Were You
Album: Piece Of Me

Los Bitchos
Pista (Fresh Start)
Album: Let The Festivies Begin

Leal Neale
Hotline
Single

Kate Tempest
More Pressure ft. Kevin Abstract
Album: The Line IS A Curve

Tocotronic
Ich tauche auf feat. Soap & Skin
Album: Nie Wieder Krieg

Sofia Kourtesis
Estación Esperanza feat. Manu Chao
Single

Gabriels
Blame
Album: Bloodline EP


