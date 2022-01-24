Playlist Achim Bogdahn
24. Januar
Montag, 24. Januar 2022
Denise Chaila
061
Single
Priya Ragu
Lockdown
Album: Danmnshestamil
Los Bitchos
Pista (Great Start)
Single
Sharktank
For myself
Album: Get it done
Yard Act
Pour Another
Album: The Overload
CV Vision
Dune Ride (What a ride)
Album: The Beach
Joe & The Shitboys
Closeted HomoFobe
Album: The Reason For Hardcore Vibes Again
Joe & The Shitboys
Save the planet you dumb shit
The Reason For Hardcore Vibes Again
Joe & The Shitboys
Rock´n Roll
Album: The Reason For Hardcore Vibes Again
Warmth
Decade
Album: Retrospective
Noisy
Young dumb
Single
Kids Return
Melody
Single
Irène Drésel
Chambre 2
Album: Hyper Cristal