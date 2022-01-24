Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Von: Zündfunk

Stand: 24.01.2022

24 Januar

Montag, 24. Januar 2022

Denise Chaila
061
Single

Priya Ragu
Lockdown
Album: Danmnshestamil

Los Bitchos
Pista (Great Start)
Single

Sharktank
For myself
Album: Get it done

Yard Act
Pour Another
Album: The Overload

CV Vision
Dune Ride (What a ride)
Album: The Beach

Joe & The Shitboys
Closeted HomoFobe
Album: The Reason For Hardcore Vibes Again

Joe & The Shitboys
Save the planet you dumb shit
The Reason For Hardcore Vibes Again

Joe & The Shitboys
Rock´n Roll
Album: The Reason For Hardcore Vibes Again

Warmth
Decade
Album: Retrospective

Noisy
Young dumb
Single

Kids Return
Melody
Single

Irène Drésel
Chambre 2
Album: Hyper Cristal