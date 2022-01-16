Playlist Florian Fricke
16. Januar
Sonntag, 16. Januar 2022
Bee Gees
Night Fever
Album: Satur Night Fever
Gloria Gaynor
Never Can Say Goodbye
Album: Never Can Say Goodbye
Kiss
I Was Made For Loving You Baby
Album: Dynasty
Organisation
Interlude B
Album: Atlantis
Arthur "Big Boy" Crudup
That's All Right
Album: That's All Right
Paperclip People
Welcome Center
Album: The Secret Tapes Of Dr Eich
Aretha Franklin with James Cleveland & The Southern California Community Choir
Amazing Grace
Album: Amazing Grace
The Supremes
Where Did Our Love Go
Album: Where Did Our Love Go
Cybotron
Alleys Of Your Mind
Album: Clear
Drexciya
Intensified Magnetotron
Album: Molecular Enhancement
Hercules
Seven Ways To Jack
Album: The House That Trax Built II
Underground Resistance
The Theory
Album: Equinox Chapter One
Model 500
Light Speed
Album: Sirius - A Tresor Compilation
X-101
Sonic Destroyer
Album: Tresor 4 - Solid
Johannes Heil
Calling Pt. 1
Album: Feiern
The First Station
EDM
Album: Bass Drop
James Brown
Funky Drummer (Listen To The Muro Mix)
Album: James Brown - Ultimate Remixes
Green Velvet
La La Land
Album: La La Land
Ophex
Gostoso
Album: Funk Globo: The Sound Of Neo Baile
Moodymann
J.A.N.
Album: J.A.N.