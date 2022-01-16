Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Florian Fricke

Stand: 16.01.2022

16 Januar

Sonntag, 16. Januar 2022

Bee Gees
Night Fever
Album: Satur Night Fever

Gloria Gaynor
Never Can Say Goodbye
Album: Never Can Say Goodbye

Kiss
I Was Made For Loving You Baby
Album: Dynasty

Organisation
Interlude B
Album: Atlantis

Arthur "Big Boy" Crudup
That's All Right
Album: That's All Right

Paperclip People
Welcome Center
Album: The Secret Tapes Of Dr Eich

Aretha Franklin with James Cleveland & The Southern California Community Choir
Amazing Grace
Album: Amazing Grace

The Supremes
Where Did Our Love Go
Album: Where Did Our Love Go

Cybotron
Alleys Of Your Mind
Album: Clear

Drexciya
Intensified Magnetotron
Album: Molecular Enhancement

Hercules
Seven Ways To Jack
Album: The House That Trax Built II

Underground Resistance
The Theory
Album: Equinox Chapter One

Model 500
Light Speed
Album: Sirius - A Tresor Compilation

X-101
Sonic Destroyer
Album: Tresor 4 - Solid

Johannes Heil
Calling Pt. 1
Album: Feiern

The First Station
EDM
Album: Bass Drop

James Brown
Funky Drummer (Listen To The Muro Mix)
Album: James Brown - Ultimate Remixes

Green Velvet
La La Land
Album: La La Land

Ophex
Gostoso
Album: Funk Globo: The Sound Of Neo Baile

Moodymann
J.A.N.
Album: J.A.N.


