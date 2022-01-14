Playlist Ralf Summer

Freitag, 14. Januar 2022

The Notwist

Consequence

Album: Neon Golden

Polarkreis 18

Allein Allein

Album: The Colour Of Snow

Cat Power

It wasn't god who made honky tonk angles (Kitty Wells Cover)

Album: Covers

Gabriels

Straner

Album: Bloodline EP

Cktrl & Mereba

Zero

Single

Fazer

Dezember

Album: Plex

Fazer

Cuentro

Album: Plex

Fazer

Jaculysses

Album: Plex

Fazer

Prague

Album: Plex

Kevin Morby

I Hear You Calling (Bill Fay Cover)

Single

YĪN YĪN

Nautilus

Album: The Age of Aquarius

The Pin Group

Ambivalence

Album: Ambivalence

Desmond & The Tutus

Kiss You On The Cheek

Album: Tuck Shop

School Of Zuversicht

Hinter Dem Hügel

Album: An Allem Ist Zu Zweifeln

Leal Neale

Hotline

Single

Shantel feat. Ozan Ata Canani

Alle Menschen dieser Erde

Album: V.A. Songs of Gastarbeiter Vol. 2

Earl Sweatshirt

Fire in the Hole

Album: SICK!

DJ Manny

You all I need

Album: Signals In My Head

Atakora Manu

Cape Coast Cousin

Album: Omintiminim /Afro Highlife