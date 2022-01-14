Playlist Ralf Summer
14. Januar
Freitag, 14. Januar 2022
The Notwist
Consequence
Album: Neon Golden
Polarkreis 18
Allein Allein
Album: The Colour Of Snow
Cat Power
It wasn't god who made honky tonk angles (Kitty Wells Cover)
Album: Covers
Gabriels
Straner
Album: Bloodline EP
Cktrl & Mereba
Zero
Single
Fazer
Dezember
Album: Plex
Fazer
Cuentro
Album: Plex
Fazer
Jaculysses
Album: Plex
Fazer
Prague
Album: Plex
Kevin Morby
I Hear You Calling (Bill Fay Cover)
Single
YĪN YĪN
Nautilus
Album: The Age of Aquarius
The Pin Group
Ambivalence
Album: Ambivalence
Desmond & The Tutus
Kiss You On The Cheek
Album: Tuck Shop
School Of Zuversicht
Hinter Dem Hügel
Album: An Allem Ist Zu Zweifeln
Leal Neale
Hotline
Single
Shantel feat. Ozan Ata Canani
Alle Menschen dieser Erde
Album: V.A. Songs of Gastarbeiter Vol. 2
Earl Sweatshirt
Fire in the Hole
Album: SICK!
DJ Manny
You all I need
Album: Signals In My Head
Atakora Manu
Cape Coast Cousin
Album: Omintiminim /Afro Highlife
The Ronettes
I Wish I Never Saw The Sunshine
Album: The Best Of the Ronettes