Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 14.01.2022

Playlisten

14 Januar

Freitag, 14. Januar 2022

The Notwist
Consequence
Album: Neon Golden

Polarkreis 18
Allein Allein
Album: The Colour Of Snow

Cat Power
It wasn't god who made honky tonk angles (Kitty Wells Cover)
Album: Covers

Gabriels
Straner
Album: Bloodline EP

Cktrl & Mereba
Zero
Single

Fazer
Dezember
Album: Plex

Fazer
Cuentro
Album: Plex

Fazer
Jaculysses
Album: Plex

Fazer
Prague
Album: Plex

Kevin Morby
I Hear You Calling (Bill Fay Cover)
Single

YĪN YĪN
Nautilus
Album: The Age of Aquarius

The Pin Group
Ambivalence
Album: Ambivalence

Desmond & The Tutus
Kiss You On The Cheek
Album: Tuck Shop

School Of Zuversicht
Hinter Dem Hügel
Album: An Allem Ist Zu Zweifeln

Leal Neale
Hotline
Single

Shantel feat. Ozan Ata Canani
Alle Menschen dieser Erde
Album: V.A. Songs of Gastarbeiter Vol. 2

Earl Sweatshirt
Fire in the Hole
Album: SICK!

DJ Manny
You all I need
Album: Signals In My Head

Atakora Manu
Cape Coast Cousin
Album: Omintiminim /Afro Highlife

The Ronettes
I Wish I Never Saw The Sunshine
Album: The Best Of the Ronettes


