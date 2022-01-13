Playlist Roderich Fabian
13. Januar
Donnerstag, 13. Januar 2022
Bonobo (feat. Jordan Rakei)
Shadows
Album: Fragments
The Linda Lindas
Nino
Album: Single
Birds on the Wire
Wish you were here
Album: Ramages (Deluxe Edition)
Max Goldt
Monolog eines morganastischen Maurers
Album: Draußen die herrliche Sonne
Cat Power
Unhate
Album: Covers
Nina June
Rainbow Ashes
Album: Meet me on the Edge of our Ruin
Gotan Project
Peligro
Album: Tango 3.0
High Tones & Zenzile
Counter Strike Dub
Album: Zentone Chapter 2