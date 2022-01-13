Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 13.01.2022

13 Januar

Donnerstag, 13. Januar 2022

Bonobo (feat. Jordan Rakei)
Shadows
Album: Fragments

The Linda Lindas
Nino
Album: Single

Birds on the Wire
Wish you were here
Album: Ramages (Deluxe Edition)

Max Goldt
Monolog eines morganastischen Maurers
Album: Draußen die herrliche Sonne

Cat Power
Unhate
Album: Covers

Nina June
Rainbow Ashes
Album: Meet me on the Edge of our Ruin

Gotan Project
Peligro
Album: Tango 3.0

High Tones & Zenzile
Counter Strike Dub
Album: Zentone Chapter 2