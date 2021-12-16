Playlist Roderich Fabian
16. Dezember
Donnerstag, 16. Dezember 2021
Kim Gordon & J. Mascis
Abstract Blues
Album: Single
Ebow
Araba
Album: Single
T. Rex
Telegram Sam
Album: Single
Ducks on Drugs
Life is a Party
Album: Single
Michael Hurley
Alabama
Album: The Time of the foxgloves
Chorusing
Blue Ridge
Album: Half Mirror
Joe Simon
Drowning in the Sea of Love
Album: Single
Girlpool
Faultline
Album: Single
Riki
Oil & Metal
Album: Gold
Beverly Glenn-Copeland
Ghost House
Album: Keyboard Fantasies Reimagined