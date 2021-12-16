Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 16.12.2021

16 Dezember

Donnerstag, 16. Dezember 2021

Kim Gordon & J. Mascis
Abstract Blues
Album: Single

Ebow
Araba
Album: Single

T. Rex
Telegram Sam
Album: Single

Ducks on Drugs
Life is a Party
Album: Single

Michael Hurley
Alabama
Album: The Time of the foxgloves

Chorusing
Blue Ridge
Album: Half Mirror

Joe Simon
Drowning in the Sea of Love
Album: Single

Girlpool
Faultline
Album: Single

Riki
Oil & Metal
Album: Gold

Beverly Glenn-Copeland
Ghost House
Album: Keyboard Fantasies Reimagined