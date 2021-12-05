Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 05.12.2021

05 Dezember

Sonntag, 05. Dezember 2021

Gaspar Claus
Ô Sélénités
Album: Tancade

Beatsteaks
I don’t care as long as you sing
Album: 23 singles

Rolling Stones
(I can’t get no) Satisfaction
Album: Grrr! (Greatest Hits)

Genesis
I can’t dance
Album: Platinum collection

Abba
I still have faith in you
Album: Voyages

Abba
When you danced with me
Album: Voyages

Louis Armstrong
What a wonderful world
Album: Blue Moon - Swing und Jazz zum Verlieben

Hugar
Lost
Single

k.d. lang
Miss Chatelaine St. Tropez mix
makeover

Christiane Rösinger
Joy of Ageing
Album: Lieder ohne Leiden


Christiane Rösinger
Joy of Ageing
Album: Lieder ohne Leiden

Beatles
When I’m sixty-four
Album: Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band

Christiane Rösinger
Was jetzt kommt
Album: Lieder ohne Leiden

Beatsteaks
Gentleman of the year
Album: 23 singles

John Cougar Mellenkamp
Wasted Days with Bruce Springsteen
Album: -

Jeff Özdemir
Bonjour Klaus
Album: Jeff Özdemir & Friends

Madonna
Like it or not
Confessions on a dancefloor

Farin Urlaub
Wie ich den Marilyn-Manson-Ähnlichkeitswettbewerb verlor
Album: Livealbum of death

Ego Super
Verpasseritis
Album: -

Van Halen
Jump
Album: first fifty years

Musa Dagh
Plural Me
Album: -

Musa Dagh
Less Morphine
Album: -

Paul McCartney
Women and wives
Album: McCartney III Imagined

Johnny Cash
Give my love to Rose
Album: American IV - The man comes around

Marianne Faithfull
She walks in beauty
Album: She walks in beauty

Hugar
Lost
Single

Loudon Wainwright III
In C
Album: Older than my old man now