Playlist Barbara Streidl
05. Dezember
Sonntag, 05. Dezember 2021
Gaspar Claus
Ô Sélénités
Album: Tancade
Beatsteaks
I don’t care as long as you sing
Album: 23 singles
Rolling Stones
(I can’t get no) Satisfaction
Album: Grrr! (Greatest Hits)
Genesis
I can’t dance
Album: Platinum collection
Abba
I still have faith in you
Album: Voyages
Abba
When you danced with me
Album: Voyages
Louis Armstrong
What a wonderful world
Album: Blue Moon - Swing und Jazz zum Verlieben
Hugar
Lost
Single
k.d. lang
Miss Chatelaine St. Tropez mix
makeover
Christiane Rösinger
Joy of Ageing
Album: Lieder ohne Leiden
Beatles
When I’m sixty-four
Album: Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band
Christiane Rösinger
Was jetzt kommt
Album: Lieder ohne Leiden
Beatsteaks
Gentleman of the year
Album: 23 singles
John Cougar Mellenkamp
Wasted Days with Bruce Springsteen
Album: -
Jeff Özdemir
Bonjour Klaus
Album: Jeff Özdemir & Friends
Madonna
Like it or not
Confessions on a dancefloor
Farin Urlaub
Wie ich den Marilyn-Manson-Ähnlichkeitswettbewerb verlor
Album: Livealbum of death
Ego Super
Verpasseritis
Album: -
Van Halen
Jump
Album: first fifty years
Musa Dagh
Plural Me
Album: -
Musa Dagh
Less Morphine
Album: -
Paul McCartney
Women and wives
Album: McCartney III Imagined
Johnny Cash
Give my love to Rose
Album: American IV - The man comes around
Marianne Faithfull
She walks in beauty
Album: She walks in beauty
Loudon Wainwright III
In C
Album: Older than my old man now