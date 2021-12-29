Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

0

Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 29.12.2021

Playlisten | Bild: BR

29 Dezember

Mittwoch, 29. Dezember 2021

Patti Smith
Free Money--------
Album: Horses/Land

Patti Smith
Birdland
Album: Horses/Land

Patti Smith
Break It Up
Album: Horses

Doors
Light My Fire
Album: The Doors

Patti Smith
Break It Up
Album: Horses

The Doors
Light my fire
Album: The Doors

Patti Smith
Free Money
Album: Horses/Land

Tim Hardin
Hang On to A Dream
Album: Tim Hardin 1

Patti Smith
Redondo Beach
Album: Horses/Land

Patti Smith
Gloria
Album: Horses/Land

Janis Joplin
Me & Bobby McGee
Album: Greatest Hits

Patti Smith
Rock'n Roll Nigger
Album: Horses/Land

Blue Oyster Cult
Revenge Of Vera Gemini
Album: Agents Of Fortune

Patti Smith
Piss Factory
Album: Horses/Land

Patti Smith
Because the night
Album: Horses/Land


0