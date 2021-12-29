Playlist Michael Bartle
29. Dezember
Mittwoch, 29. Dezember 2021
Patti Smith
Free Money--------
Album: Horses/Land
Patti Smith
Birdland
Album: Horses/Land
Patti Smith
Break It Up
Album: Horses
Doors
Light My Fire
Album: The Doors
Patti Smith
Break It Up
Album: Horses
The Doors
Light my fire
Album: The Doors
Patti Smith
Free Money
Album: Horses/Land
Tim Hardin
Hang On to A Dream
Album: Tim Hardin 1
Patti Smith
Redondo Beach
Album: Horses/Land
Patti Smith
Gloria
Album: Horses/Land
Janis Joplin
Me & Bobby McGee
Album: Greatest Hits
Patti Smith
Rock'n Roll Nigger
Album: Horses/Land
Blue Oyster Cult
Revenge Of Vera Gemini
Album: Agents Of Fortune
Patti Smith
Piss Factory
Album: Horses/Land
Patti Smith
Because the night
Album: Horses/Land