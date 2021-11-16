Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Stand: 16.11.2021

Playlisten | Bild: BR

16 November

Dienstag, 16. November 2021

Flight Facilities
Lights Up (feat Channel Tres)
Album: Forever

Kuoko
Yellow Fever Gaze
Album: kuoko

Nashi44
Butterfly
Album: Single

Antje Schomaker
Ich muss gar nichts
Album: Single

Pip Blom
I know I'm not easy to like
Album: Welcome Break

Hana Vu
Keeper
Album: Public Storage

Courtney Barnett
If I don't hear from you tonight
Album: Thigs take time, take time

Hackedepicciotto
The watered garden
Albu,: The Silver Threshold

Stiff Pap featuring Wiki
TUFF TIME$ (Petite Noir's Noirwave Remix)
Album: Single