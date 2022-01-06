Playlist Barbara Streidl
06. Januar
Donnerstag, 06. Januar 2022
Kelly Lee Owens
Arpeggi
Album: Inner Song
Kanye West
Yikes
Album: Ye
Kanye West
U mad
Single
Kelly Lee Owens
Jeanette
Album: Inner Song
Haim
Now I’m in it
Album: Women in music Pt III
Butchers Brown
Broad Rock
Album: KING BUTCH
Paramore
Rose Colored Boy
Album: After laughter
Kelly Lee Owens
Flow
Album: Inner Song
Florence & The Machine
Hunger
Album: High as hope
Kelly Lee Owens
Corner of my sky feat. John Cale
Album: Inner Song
Kelly Lee Owens
Jeanette
Album: Inner Song
Kehlani
24/7
Single
Julia Michaels feat Selena Gomez
Anxiety
Single
Butchers Brown
IDK
Album: KING BUTCH
Joy Division
Love will tear us apart
Album: Total from Joy Division to New Order