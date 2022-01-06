Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

0

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 06.01.2022

Playlisten | Bild: BR

06 Januar

Donnerstag, 06. Januar 2022

Kelly Lee Owens
Arpeggi
Album: Inner Song

Kanye West
Yikes
Album: Ye

Kanye West
U mad
Single

Kelly Lee Owens
Jeanette
Album: Inner Song

Haim
Now I’m in it
Album: Women in music Pt III

Butchers Brown
Broad Rock
Album: KING BUTCH

Paramore
Rose Colored Boy
Album: After laughter

Kelly Lee Owens
Flow
Album: Inner Song

Florence & The Machine
Hunger
Album: High as hope

Kelly Lee Owens
Corner of my sky feat. John Cale
Album: Inner Song

Kelly Lee Owens
Jeanette
Album: Inner Song

Kehlani
24/7
Single

Julia Michaels feat Selena Gomez
Anxiety
Single

Butchers Brown
IDK
Album: KING BUTCH

Joy Division
Love will tear us apart
Album: Total from Joy Division to New Order


0