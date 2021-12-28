Playlist Roderich Fabian
28. Dezember
Dienstag, 28. Dezember 2021
The Mahavishnu Orchestra
Meeting of the Spirits
Album: The Inner Mounting Flame
The Mahavishnu Orchestra
Dawn
Album: The Inner Mounting Flame
The Mahavishnu Orchestra
The Noonward Race
Album: The Inner Mounting Flame
The Mahavishnu Orchestra
A Lotus on Irish Streams
Album: The Inner Mounting Flame
The Flock
Clown
Album: The Flock
The Mahavishnu Orchestra
Vital Transformation
Album: The Inner Mounting Flame
Billy Cobham
Stratus
Album: Spectrum
The Mahavishnu Orchestra
The Dance of the Maya
Album: The Inner Mounting Flame
Ben Webster
Our Love is here to sta
Album: At Ronnie Scott’s
The Mahavishnu Orchestra
You know you know
Album: The Inner Mounting Flame
Jan Hammer
Crockett’s Theme
The Mahavishnu Orchestra
Awakening
Album: The Inner Mounting Flame