Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 26.12.2021

Playlisten | Bild: BR

26 Dezember

Sonntag, 26. Dezember 2021

Carole King
I feel the earth mobe
Album: Tapestry

Carole King
It’s too late
Album: Tapestry

Shirelles
Will you love me tomorrow?

Carole King
It might as well rain until September

Carole King
Will you love me tomorrow?
Album: Tapestry

The City
That old sweet Roll (Hi-de-ho)
Album: Now that everything’s been said

Carole King
Smackwater Jack
Album: Tapestry

Carole King
Up on the Roof
Album: Writer

Carole King
You’ve got a Friend
Album: Tapestry

Carole King
So far away
Album: Tapestry

Barbra Streisand
Where you lead
Album: Barbra Joan Streisand

Aretha Franklin
(You make me feel like a) Natural Woman

Carole King
Way over yonder
Album: Tapestry

Carole King
Out in the Cold
Album: Tapestry