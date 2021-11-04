Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Zündfunk

Stand: 04.11.2021

Megan the Stallion
Tuned in Freestyle
Album: Something for the Hotties

Joan As Police Woman I Tony Allen I Dave Okumu
Perfect Shade of Blue
Album: The Solution is restless

Joan As Police Woman I Tony Allen I Dave Okumu
Enter the Dragon
Album: The Solution is restless

Radiohead
Idiotheque
Album: Kid A

Swindle feat. Poppy Ajuhda & Daley
Darkest Hour
Album: The New World

A Certain Ratio
Down and dirty
(Mr Dan Remix)
Album: Loco Remezclada

Holy Hive
Story of my Life
Album: Holy Hive

Jarvis Cocker
Requiem pour un con
Album: Chansons D'Ennui Tip-Top

Lana Del Rey
If you lie down with me
Album: Blue Banisters