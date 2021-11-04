Playlist Roderich Fabian

Donnerstag, 04. November 2021

Megan the Stallion

Tuned in Freestyle

Album: Something for the Hotties

Joan As Police Woman I Tony Allen I Dave Okumu

Perfect Shade of Blue

Album: The Solution is restless

Joan As Police Woman I Tony Allen I Dave Okumu

Enter the Dragon

Album: The Solution is restless

Radiohead

Idiotheque

Album: Kid A

Swindle feat. Poppy Ajuhda & Daley

Darkest Hour

Album: The New World

A Certain Ratio

Down and dirty

(Mr Dan Remix)

Album: Loco Remezclada

Holy Hive

Story of my Life

Album: Holy Hive

Jarvis Cocker

Requiem pour un con

Album: Chansons D'Ennui Tip-Top