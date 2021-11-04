Playlist Roderich Fabian
04. November
Donnerstag, 04. November 2021
Megan the Stallion
Tuned in Freestyle
Album: Something for the Hotties
Joan As Police Woman I Tony Allen I Dave Okumu
Perfect Shade of Blue
Album: The Solution is restless
Joan As Police Woman I Tony Allen I Dave Okumu
Enter the Dragon
Album: The Solution is restless
Radiohead
Idiotheque
Album: Kid A
Swindle feat. Poppy Ajuhda & Daley
Darkest Hour
Album: The New World
A Certain Ratio
Down and dirty
(Mr Dan Remix)
Album: Loco Remezclada
Holy Hive
Story of my Life
Album: Holy Hive
Jarvis Cocker
Requiem pour un con
Album: Chansons D'Ennui Tip-Top
Lana Del Rey
If you lie down with me
Album: Blue Banisters