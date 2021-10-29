Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

0

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 29.10.2021

Playlisten | Bild: BR

29 Oktober

Freitag, 29. Oktober 2021

The The
The Beat(en) Generation
Album: The Comeback Special (live at the Royal Albert Hall)

Joy Crookes
Feet Don't Fail Me Now
Album: Skin

Swindle
What More feat Greentea Peng
Album: The New World

Nightmares On Way
Wikid ft Greentea Peng
Album: Shout Out! To Freedom

Clinic
I Can't Stand The Rain
Album: Fantasy Island

Ceasar & His Romans
Black Lantern
Album: V.A. Donw & Wired 5

Maya Jane Coles
Survival Mode
Album: Night Creature

Hot Chip
Losing My Head (Superpitcher Dub)
Album: Song

Primal Scream
Movin' On Up (Hackney Studio Demo)
Album: Demodelica

Namewee + Kimberley Chen
Fragile
Album: Song

Kassa Overall
Show Me A Prison
Album: I Think I'm Good

Transhuman Art Critics
Update Your Mind
Album: Update Your Future EP

La Luz
In The Country
Album: La Luz

Ghost Woman
Do You
Album: Song

The War On Drugs
Wasted
Album: I don't live here anymore

Lorna Fletcher
Just The Two Of Us
Album: V.A. For The Love Of You, Volume 2

Marissa Nadler
Lemon Queen
Album: Path of The Clouds


0