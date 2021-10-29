Playlist Ralf Summer
29. Oktober
Freitag, 29. Oktober 2021
The The
The Beat(en) Generation
Album: The Comeback Special (live at the Royal Albert Hall)
Joy Crookes
Feet Don't Fail Me Now
Album: Skin
Swindle
What More feat Greentea Peng
Album: The New World
Nightmares On Way
Wikid ft Greentea Peng
Album: Shout Out! To Freedom
Clinic
I Can't Stand The Rain
Album: Fantasy Island
Ceasar & His Romans
Black Lantern
Album: V.A. Donw & Wired 5
Maya Jane Coles
Survival Mode
Album: Night Creature
Hot Chip
Losing My Head (Superpitcher Dub)
Album: Song
Primal Scream
Movin' On Up (Hackney Studio Demo)
Album: Demodelica
Namewee + Kimberley Chen
Fragile
Album: Song
Kassa Overall
Show Me A Prison
Album: I Think I'm Good
Transhuman Art Critics
Update Your Mind
Album: Update Your Future EP
La Luz
In The Country
Album: La Luz
Ghost Woman
Do You
Album: Song
The War On Drugs
Wasted
Album: I don't live here anymore
Lorna Fletcher
Just The Two Of Us
Album: V.A. For The Love Of You, Volume 2
Marissa Nadler
Lemon Queen
Album: Path of The Clouds