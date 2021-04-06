Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 06.04.2021

26 Oktober

Dienstag, 26. Oktober 2021

La Luz
Metal Man
Album: La Luz

Billy Bragg
A New England
Album: Life's a riot with spy vs spy

Billy Bragg
I will be your shield
Album: I will be your shield

Nightwares On Wax
Breathe in (feat. OSHUN)
Album: Breathe In

Das Lunsentrio
Gertrudisplatz (Oi! the Tresen)
Album. 69 Arten den Pubrock zu spielen

Hand Habits
Concrete & Flowers
Album: Fun House

Circuit des Yeux
Oracle
Album: io

Squid
Narrator (Loraine James Remix)
Album: Remixes EP