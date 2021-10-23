Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 23.10.2021

Playlisten

23 Oktober

Samstag, 23. Oktober 2021

V.A.
Petula Clark: Downtown
Album: Ultimate Grammy: Classic Pop

MGMT
Time To Pretend
Album: In our lifetime -The final Motown Sessions

Kaiserbase
Berlin - Du bist so wunderbar
Album: Berlin - Tag & Nacht - Die Hits der collsten WG der Stadt

Arcade Fire
Everything Now
Album: Everything Now

V.A.
Fluke: Absurd
Album: Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - Music from the motion picture

Die Ärzte
El Cattivo
Album: Devil (Debil)

Johnny Cash
Pocahontas
Album: Unearthed Vol. 2: Trouble in mind

The Wombats
Lemon To A Knife
Album: Beautiful people will ruin your life

The Pixies
Where Is My Mind
Album: Death To The Pixies

Euroteuro
Autogrill
Album: Autogrill

Beirut
Santa Fé
Album: The Rip Tide

Smashing Pumpkins
Disam
Album: Siamese Dream

Bilderbuch
Baba
Album: Magic Life


