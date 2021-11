Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Montag, 01. November 2021

Girl in Red

I Wanna Be Your Girlfriend

Album: Single

Chely Wright

What About Your Heart

Album: I Am The Rain

k.d. lang

The Consequences of Falling

Album: Invincible Summer

Brandi Carlile

Party of One

Album: By The Way, I Forgive You

Brandy Clark

Who You Thought I Was

Album: Your Life Is A Record

Kacey Musgraves

Follow Your Arrow

Album: Same Trailer Different Park

Kacey Musgraves

Oh, What A World

Album: Golden Hour

k.d. lang & Orville Peck

Miss Chatelaine (Iron Roof Remix)

Album: Single

Lil Nas X

Old Town Road

Album: Single

Amythyst Kiah

Black Myself

Album: Wary + Strange

KARO

Electrickery

Album: Home

Le Ren

Friends Are Miracles

Album: Leftovers