Playlist Roderich Fabian
21. Oktober
Donnerstag, 21. Oktober 2021
Brandt Brauer Frick
You can buy my love
Album: 3535 Memory
Xenia Rubinos
Who shot ya
Album: Una Rosa
Patti Palladin
Leave me alone
Album: I only wrote this song for you (Compilation)
Malaria
I will be your only One (Lucrecia Dalt Mix)
Album: M Sessions
Deerhoof
Epic Love Poem
Album: Actually, you can
Le Ren
May the hard Times pass us by
Album: Leftovers
Parquet Courts
Application / Apparatus
Album: Sympathy for Life
Grouper
Kelso (Blue Sky)
Album: Shade