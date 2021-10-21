Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 21.10.2021

21 Oktober

Donnerstag, 21. Oktober 2021

Brandt Brauer Frick
You can buy my love
Album: 3535 Memory

Xenia Rubinos
Who shot ya
Album: Una Rosa

Patti Palladin
Leave me alone
Album: I only wrote this song for you (Compilation)

Malaria
I will be your only One (Lucrecia Dalt Mix)
Album: M Sessions

Deerhoof
Epic Love Poem
Album: Actually, you can

Le Ren
May the hard Times pass us by
Album: Leftovers

Parquet Courts
Application / Apparatus
Album: Sympathy for Life

Grouper
Kelso (Blue Sky)
Album: Shade