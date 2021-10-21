Playlist Roderich Fabian

Donnerstag, 21. Oktober 2021

Brandt Brauer Frick

You can buy my love

Album: 3535 Memory

Xenia Rubinos

Who shot ya

Album: Una Rosa

Patti Palladin

Leave me alone

Album: I only wrote this song for you (Compilation)

Malaria

I will be your only One (Lucrecia Dalt Mix)

Album: M Sessions

Deerhoof

Epic Love Poem

Album: Actually, you can

Le Ren

May the hard Times pass us by

Album: Leftovers

Parquet Courts

Application / Apparatus

Album: Sympathy for Life