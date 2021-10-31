Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 31.10.2021

31 Oktober

Sonntag, 31. Oktober 2021

Cornershop
Highly amplified
Album: England is a Garden

Saigon Soul Revival
Hao Hoa
Album: Hoa Am Xua

Eugenia Post Meridiem
Life Sleeper
Album: Single

Josh
Expresso und Tschianti
Album: Teilzeitromantik

Japanese Breakfast
Soft Sounds From Another Planet
Album: Soft Sounds From Another Planet

Moein
Ghasam Nakhor
Album: Lahzeha - Persian Music

Mark Rae
Chapter 14 - Second Time Around
The Caterpillar Club

Mark Rae
Chapter 17 - Scanning The Horizon
The Caterpillar Club

Mark Rae
Chapter 1 - The End Of The Night
The Caterpillar Club


0