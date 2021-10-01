Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß
Freitag, 01. Oktober 2021
Little Simz
I love yu, I hate you
Album: Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Ironfield
No Sound
Album: No Sound
Kedr Livanskiy
Stars Light Up
Album: Liminal Soul
Illuminati hotties
Knead
Album: Let Me Do One More
Ezra Furman
Trans Mantra
Album: Sex Education: Songs from Season 3, EP
The TCHIK (The Toten Crackhuren im Kofferraum)
Bau mir nen Schrank
Album: Gefühle
Caitlin Rose
Own Side
Album: Own Side
Isolation Berlin
Enfant Terrible
Album: Geheimnis
Andy Shauf
Jaywalker
Album: Wilds
Amyl and the Sniffers
Security
Album: Comfort to Me
Tirzah
Hive Mind
Album: Colourgrade
Little Simz
Point and Kill feat. Obonjayar
Album: Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Damon Albarn
Royal Morning Blue
Album: Single
Pauls Jets
Jazzfest
Album: Single
Big Thief
Certainty
Album: Single
Tocotronic
Jugend Ohne Gott Gegen Faschismus
Album: Single
The Felice Brothers
Jazz on the Autobahn
Album: From Dreams to Dust