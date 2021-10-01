Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

0

Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Stand: 01.10.2021

Playlisten | Bild: BR

01 Oktober

Freitag, 01. Oktober 2021

Little Simz
I love yu, I hate you
Album: Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Ironfield
No Sound
Album: No Sound

Kedr Livanskiy
Stars Light Up
Album: Liminal Soul

Illuminati hotties
Knead
Album: Let Me Do One More

Ezra Furman
Trans Mantra
Album: Sex Education: Songs from Season 3, EP

The TCHIK (The Toten Crackhuren im Kofferraum)
Bau mir nen Schrank
Album: Gefühle

Caitlin Rose
Own Side
Album: Own Side

Isolation Berlin
Enfant Terrible
Album: Geheimnis

Andy Shauf
Jaywalker
Album: Wilds

Amyl and the Sniffers
Security
Album: Comfort to Me

Tirzah
Hive Mind
Album: Colourgrade

Little Simz
Point and Kill feat. Obonjayar
Album: Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Damon Albarn
Royal Morning Blue
Album: Single

Pauls Jets
Jazzfest
Album: Single

Big Thief
Certainty
Album: Single

Tocotronic
Jugend Ohne Gott Gegen Faschismus
Album: Single

The Felice Brothers
Jazz on the Autobahn
Album: From Dreams to Dust


0