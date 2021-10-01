Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Freitag, 01. Oktober 2021

Little Simz

I love yu, I hate you

Album: Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Ironfield

No Sound

Album: No Sound

Kedr Livanskiy

Stars Light Up

Album: Liminal Soul

Illuminati hotties

Knead

Album: Let Me Do One More

Ezra Furman

Trans Mantra

Album: Sex Education: Songs from Season 3, EP

The TCHIK (The Toten Crackhuren im Kofferraum)

Bau mir nen Schrank

Album: Gefühle

Caitlin Rose

Own Side

Album: Own Side

Isolation Berlin

Enfant Terrible

Album: Geheimnis

Andy Shauf

Jaywalker

Album: Wilds

Amyl and the Sniffers

Security

Album: Comfort to Me

Tirzah

Hive Mind

Album: Colourgrade

Little Simz

Point and Kill feat. Obonjayar

Album: Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Damon Albarn

Royal Morning Blue

Album: Single

Pauls Jets

Jazzfest

Album: Single

Big Thief

Certainty

Album: Single

Tocotronic

Jugend Ohne Gott Gegen Faschismus

Album: Single