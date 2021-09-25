Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 25.09.2021

25 September

Samstag, 25. September 2021

Kraftwerk
Autobahn
Album: Autobahn

Marvin Gaye
Ego Tripping Out
Album: In our lifetime - The final Motown Sessions

The Residents
Part One: Edweena
Album: Not Available

Blaze Foley
If I Could Only Fly
Album: Sittin' By The Road

Death
Politicians in my eyes
Album: ... for the whole world to see

This Mortal Coil
Song to the siren
Album: Song to the siren Single

Les Rallizes Désnudés
White Awakenning
Album: Naked DIza Star (live)

Die Tödliche Dosis
Tanz im Quadrat³
Album: Die Unsichtbare 5. LP Materialisiert Als CD

The Beatles
Get Back
Album: 1

The Beach Boys
Vega-Tables
Album: The Smile Sessions

Weezer
I Just Threw Out The Love Of My Dreams
Album: Pinkerton


