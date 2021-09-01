Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß
01. September
Mittwoch, 01. September 2021
Kanye West
Donda Chant
Album: Donda
Das Lunsentrio
Die Offenbacher Küchenzerstörung
Album: 69 Arten den Pubrock zu spielen
Little Simz
Rollin Stone
Album: Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Kanye West
God Breathed
Donda
Kanye West
Jesus Lord
Album: Donda
Coco
Empty Beach
Single
Coco
Knots
Single
Good Morning
Country
Single
DJ Seinfeld
She Love Me feat. Stelle Explorer
Album: Mirrors
Courtney Barnett
I’ll Be Your Mirror
Album: I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground and Nico