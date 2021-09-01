Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Stand: 01.09.2021

01 September

Mittwoch, 01. September 2021

Kanye West
Donda Chant
Album: Donda

Das Lunsentrio
Die Offenbacher Küchenzerstörung
Album: 69 Arten den Pubrock zu spielen

Little Simz
Rollin Stone
Album: Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Kanye West
God Breathed
Donda

Kanye West
Jesus Lord
Album: Donda

Coco
Empty Beach
Single

Coco
Knots
Single

Good Morning
Country
Single

DJ Seinfeld
She Love Me feat. Stelle Explorer
Album: Mirrors

Courtney Barnett
I’ll Be Your Mirror
Album: I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground and Nico


