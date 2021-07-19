Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 19.07.2021

19 Juli

Montag, 19. Juli 2021

Freedom Fry
Smile
Single

Joy Crookes
Feet don't fail me now
Single

Dave feat. Stormzy
Clash
Single

Yves Tumor
Jackie
The Assymptomatical Woirld EP

Biz Markie
A One, Two
Make The Music With Your Mouth, Biz

Biz Markie
Just a friend
Single

Polaroyds
Record Store
Single

Bull
Bedroom Floor
Discover Effortless Living

Die Liga der gewöhnlichen Gentlemen
Rebekka will ihr Fahrrad zurück
GeschichterIn aus dem Park Cafe

Francois & The Atlas Mountains
Cou Cou (Yelle Rework)
Single


