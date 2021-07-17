Playlist Barbara Streidl
17. Juli
Samstag, 17. Juli 2021
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Just like a woman (live)
Album: Stage Whisper
Serge Gainsbourg & Jane Birkin
Je t’aime (moi non plus)
Album: Vie heroique
Charlotte Gainsbourg & Serge Gainsbourg
Lemon Incest
Album: Forever
Charlotte Gainsbourg & Serge Gainsbourg
Charlotte For ever
Album: Charlotte For Ever
Charlotte Gainsbourg
I'm a lie
Album: Rest
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Hey Joe
Serge Gainsbourg
Melody
Album: Histoire De Melody Nelson
Badly Drawn Boy
Using your feet
Album: Have you fed the fish?
Charlotte Gainsbourg
The songs that we sing
Album: 5:55
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Morning song
Album: 5:55
Beck
Paper tiger
Album: Sea Change
Charlotte Gainsbourg
In the end
Album: IRM
Charlotte Gainsbourg & Beck
Heaven can wait
Album: IRM
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Memoir
Album: Stage Whisper
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Kate
Album: Rest
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Songbird in a cage
Album: Rest
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Dandelion
Album: IRM