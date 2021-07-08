Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 08.07.2021

Playlisten

08 Juli

Donnerstag, 08. Juli 2021

The Goon Sax
In the Stone
Album: Mirror II

Mano Le Tough
Aye Aye Mi Mi
Album: Single

Bobby Gillespie & Jehnny Beth
Stones of Silence
Album: Utopian Ashes

Jimi Tenor
Baby it hearts
Album: Deep Sound Lerning (1993-2000)

The Jackson 5
The Love you save
Album: Single

The Go! Team
Pow
Album: Get up Sequences Part One

Anika
Rights
Album: Single

Courtney Barnett
Rae Street
Album: Single

Trentemöller feat. Tricky
No One quite like you
Album: Single


