Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

1

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 09.09.2021

Playlisten | Bild: BR

09 September

Donnerstag, 09. September 2021

John Coltrane
My Favourite Things
My Favourite Things

Shangri-Las
The Leader of the Pack
Leader of the Pack

The Everly Brothers
Wake up little Susie
The Everly Brothers

The Animals
The House of the Rising Sun
Original Hits

Ceyleib People
Dyl
Tanyet

Nina Simone
Tomorrow is my Turn
I put a Spell on you

Gladys Knight & The Pips
Midnight Train to Georgia
Greatest Hits

Cream
White Room
Wheels of Fire

Art
Flying Anchors
Supernatural Fairy Tales

Jimi Hendrix Experience
Little Wing
Experience Hendrix: The Best of Jimi Hendrix

Ramsey Lewis
The In Crowd
The In Crowd


1