Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 24.06.2021

Playlisten

24 Juni

Donnerstag, 24. Juni 2021

Chai
End
Album: Wink

Public Service Broadcasting
People, let's dance
Album: Single

Sleater-Kinney
Worry with you
Album: Path of Wellness

Migos
Avalanche
Album: Culture III

Amythyst Kiah
Fracture me
Album: Wary + Strange

Tkay Maidza
Cashmere
Album: Single

Derya Yildirim
Kar Yagar
Album: Single

This is the Kit
Coming to get you nowhere (Joe´s Garage Version)
Album: Off Off Oddities

Rostam
From the Back of a Cab
Album: Changephobia

Kings of Convenience
Love is a lonely thing
Album: Peace or Love


