Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 05.06.2021

Playlisten

05 Juni

Samstag, 05. Juni 2021

Charlotte Gainsbourg
Just like a woman (live)
Album: Stage Whisper

Serge Gainsbourg & Jane Birkin
Je t’aime (moi non plus)
Album: Vie heroique

Charlotte Gainsbourg & Serge Gainsbourg
Lemon Incest
Album: Forever

Charlotte Gainsbourg & Serge Gainsbourg
Charlotte For ever
Album: Charlotte For Ever

Charlotte Gainsbourg
I'm a lie
Album: Rest

Charlotte Gainsbourg
Hey Joe

Serge Gainsbourg
Melody
Album: Histoire De Melody Nelson

Badly Drawn Boy
Using your feet
Album: Have you fed the fish?

Charlotte Gainsbourg
The songs that we sing
Album: 5:55

Charlotte Gainsbourg
Morning song
Album: 5:55

Beck
Paper tiger
Album: Sea Change

Charlotte Gainsbourg
In the end
Album: IRM

Charlotte Gainsbourg & Beck
Heaven can wait
Album: IRM

Charlotte Gainsbourg
Memoir
Album: Stage Whisper

Charlotte Gainsbourg
Kate
Album: Rest

Charlotte Gainsbourg
Songbird in a cage
Album: Rest

Charlotte Gainsbourg
Dandelion
Album: IRM


