Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 15.05.2021

Playlisten | Bild: BR

15 Mai

Samstag, 15. Mai 2021

The Animals
House of the Rising Sun
Album: Single

The Animals
We gotta geat out of this Place
Album: Single

The Animals
Don't let me be misunderstood
Album: Single

Eric Burdon & The Animals
I'm an Animal
Album: Love is

Eric Burdon & War
Tobacco Road
Album: Eric Burdon declares War

Eric Burdon & War
Blues for Memphis
Album: Eric Burdon declares War

War
Gypsy Man
Album: Single

Eric Burdon & War
They can't take away our Music
Album: Black Man's Burdon

Eric Burdon & War
Spill the Wine
Album: eric Burdon declares War

Eric Burdon & The Animals
See See Rider
Album: Single


