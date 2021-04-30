Playlist Ralf Summer

Freitag, 30. April 2021

Telex

Moskow Disko

This is Telex

Dawn Richard

King Creole (Intro)

Second Line - An Electro Revival

Dawn Richard

Nostalgia

Second Line - An Electro Revival

Ja, Panik

Apocalypse or Revolution

Die Gruppe

Ja, Panik

Bach up

Die Gruppe

Ja, Panik

1998

Die Gruppe

Ja, Panik

The Cure

Die Gruppe

Ja, Panik

On Livestream

Die Gruppe

Os Barbapapas

Zaatar

DooWooDooWoo

Carsten & Carsten

Das Feiertags-Dilemma

Single

Roisin Murphy

Assimilation

Crooked Machine

Crooked Man

The Girl with the better Clothes

Crooked Man

Crumb

Trophy

Ice Melt

Matt Sweeney & Bonnie Prince Billie

You can regret what you have done

Superwolves

Metronomy

The Look

The English Riviera

Burkini Beach

Crying at the Soundcheck

Single

Danger Dan

Ich verprügelte die Sextouristen in Bangkok

Das Ist Alles Von Der Kunstfreiheit Gedeckt

Marianne Faithfull & Warren Ellis

She Walks in Beauty

She Walks in Beauty

Girl In Red

. (dot)

If I could make it go quiet

Leon Vynehall

Mothra

Rare, Forever

Moon Not War

Vengeance

Single

Flying Lotus

Mind flight

Yasuke