Playlist Ralf Summer
30. April
Freitag, 30. April 2021
Telex
Moskow Disko
This is Telex
Dawn Richard
King Creole (Intro)
Second Line - An Electro Revival
Dawn Richard
Nostalgia
Second Line - An Electro Revival
Ja, Panik
Apocalypse or Revolution
Die Gruppe
Ja, Panik
Bach up
Die Gruppe
Ja, Panik
1998
Die Gruppe
Ja, Panik
The Cure
Die Gruppe
Ja, Panik
On Livestream
Die Gruppe
Os Barbapapas
Zaatar
DooWooDooWoo
Carsten & Carsten
Das Feiertags-Dilemma
Single
Roisin Murphy
Assimilation
Crooked Machine
Crooked Man
The Girl with the better Clothes
Crooked Man
Crumb
Trophy
Ice Melt
Matt Sweeney & Bonnie Prince Billie
You can regret what you have done
Superwolves
Metronomy
The Look
The English Riviera
Burkini Beach
Crying at the Soundcheck
Single
Danger Dan
Ich verprügelte die Sextouristen in Bangkok
Das Ist Alles Von Der Kunstfreiheit Gedeckt
Marianne Faithfull & Warren Ellis
She Walks in Beauty
She Walks in Beauty
Girl In Red
. (dot)
If I could make it go quiet
Leon Vynehall
Mothra
Rare, Forever
Moon Not War
Vengeance
Single
Flying Lotus
Mind flight
Yasuke
Tom Jones
Talking Reality Television Blues
Surrounded By Time