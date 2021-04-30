Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 30.04.2021

30 April

Freitag, 30. April 2021

Telex
Moskow Disko
This is Telex

Dawn Richard
King Creole (Intro)
Second Line - An Electro Revival

Dawn Richard
Nostalgia
Second Line - An Electro Revival

Ja, Panik
Apocalypse or Revolution
Die Gruppe

Ja, Panik
Bach up
Die Gruppe

Ja, Panik
1998
Die Gruppe

Ja, Panik
The Cure
Die Gruppe

Ja, Panik
On Livestream
Die Gruppe

Os Barbapapas
Zaatar
DooWooDooWoo

Carsten & Carsten
Das Feiertags-Dilemma
Single

Roisin Murphy
Assimilation
Crooked Machine

Crooked Man
The Girl with the better Clothes
Crooked Man

Crumb
Trophy
Ice Melt

Matt Sweeney & Bonnie Prince Billie
You can regret what you have done
Superwolves

Metronomy
The Look
The English Riviera

Burkini Beach
Crying at the Soundcheck
Single

Danger Dan
Ich verprügelte die Sextouristen in Bangkok
Das Ist Alles Von Der Kunstfreiheit Gedeckt

Marianne Faithfull & Warren Ellis
She Walks in Beauty
She Walks in Beauty

Girl In Red
. (dot)
If I could make it go quiet

Leon Vynehall
Mothra
Rare, Forever

Moon Not War
Vengeance
Single

Flying Lotus
Mind flight
Yasuke

Tom Jones
Talking Reality Television Blues
Surrounded By Time


