Playlist Matthias Röckl

Samstag, 24. April 2021

Kenny Rogers & Kim Carnes

Don't fall in love with a dreamer

Album: Gideon

John Parish, PJ Harvey

Urn with dead flowers in a drawned pool

Album: Dancehall at louse point

Love

The Everlasting First

Album: False Start

Ike and Tina Turner

Pick me up

Album: Nuff Said

Dwight Yoakam

It only hurts when I cry

Album: If there was a way

Glen Campbell

Just this one time

Album: Reunion: Songs of Jimmy Webb

Sonic Youth, Lydia Lunch

Death Valley 69

Album: Brave Men (Run in my family)

The Walker Brothers

Inside of you

Album: Lines

Terry Riley, Don Cherry

Köln Improvisation

Album: Live in Köln