Playlist Matthias Röckl
24. April
Samstag, 24. April 2021
Kenny Rogers & Kim Carnes
Don't fall in love with a dreamer
Album: Gideon
John Parish, PJ Harvey
Urn with dead flowers in a drawned pool
Album: Dancehall at louse point
Love
The Everlasting First
Album: False Start
Ike and Tina Turner
Pick me up
Album: Nuff Said
Dwight Yoakam
It only hurts when I cry
Album: If there was a way
Glen Campbell
Just this one time
Album: Reunion: Songs of Jimmy Webb
Sonic Youth, Lydia Lunch
Death Valley 69
Album: Brave Men (Run in my family)
The Walker Brothers
Inside of you
Album: Lines
Terry Riley, Don Cherry
Köln Improvisation
Album: Live in Köln
Buell Kazee
Wagoner's lad
Album: Buell Kazee sings and plays