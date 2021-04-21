Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 21.04.2021

Playlisten | Bild: BR

21 April

Mittwoch, 21. April 2021

Noga Erez
End of the Road
Album: Kids

Sinkane
How We Be
Album: Mean Love

Die P
Niemand kann mir sagen
Album: 3,14

Pantha du Prince
The Splendour
Album: Single

Berry Blacc & Angel Bat Dawid
George Floyd
Album: Single

Pantha du Prince
Saturn Strobe
Album: The Bliss

Eomac
Mandate For Murder
Album: Cracks

My Bloody Valentine
Soon
Album: Loveless

Spice
Feel a Way
Album: Single

David Bowie
Ragazzo Solo, Ragazza Sola
Album: Single

International Music
Insel der Verlassenheit
Album: Ententanz


