Playlist Tobias Ruhland
20. April
Dienstag, 20. April 2021
Placebo
Special K
Album: A Place For Us To Dream
My Bloody Valentine
Only Shallow
Album: Loveless
Les Mamans Du Congo + Rrobin
Ngaminke
Album: Les Mamans Du Congo + Rrobin
Whatitdo Archive Group
The Return of Beaumont Jenkins
Album: The Black Stone Affair
V.A.
Rob'n'Raz + Lela K.
Album: The best year of my life - 1989
International Music
Marmeladenglas
Album: Ententraum
Kaminer & Die Antikörpers!
Bleib Zuhause, Mama
Album: Bleib Zuhause, Mama
Sofia Kourtesis
By Your Side
Album: Fresia Magdalena
Ya Tseen
Light The Torch
Album: Indian Yard