Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Dienstag, 20. April 2021

Placebo

Special K

Album: A Place For Us To Dream

My Bloody Valentine

Only Shallow

Album: Loveless

Les Mamans Du Congo + Rrobin

Ngaminke

Album: Les Mamans Du Congo + Rrobin

Whatitdo Archive Group

The Return of Beaumont Jenkins

Album: The Black Stone Affair

V.A.

Rob'n'Raz + Lela K.

Album: The best year of my life - 1989

International Music

Marmeladenglas

Album: Ententraum

Kaminer & Die Antikörpers!

Bleib Zuhause, Mama

Album: Bleib Zuhause, Mama

Sofia Kourtesis

By Your Side

Album: Fresia Magdalena