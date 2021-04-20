Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 20.04.2021

20 April

Dienstag, 20. April 2021

Placebo
Special K
Album: A Place For Us To Dream

My Bloody Valentine
Only Shallow
Album: Loveless

Les Mamans Du Congo + Rrobin
Ngaminke
Album: Les Mamans Du Congo + Rrobin

Whatitdo Archive Group
The Return of Beaumont Jenkins
Album: The Black Stone Affair

V.A.
Rob'n'Raz + Lela K.
Album: The best year of my life - 1989

International Music
Marmeladenglas
Album: Ententraum

Kaminer & Die Antikörpers!
Bleib Zuhause, Mama
Album: Bleib Zuhause, Mama

Sofia Kourtesis
By Your Side
Album: Fresia Magdalena

Ya Tseen
Light The Torch
Album: Indian Yard


