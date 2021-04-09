Playlist Roderich Fabian
08. April
Donnerstag, 08. April 2021
Raf Rundell
Luxury
Album: O.M. Days
Dry Cleaning
Her Hippo
Album: New Long Leg
Tony Allen
Cosmosis
Album: Single
The Luka State
Kick In The Teeth
Album: Fall In Fall Out
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
Mundungus
Album: Shyga! The Sunlight Mound
Glitterer
Are Your Sure
Album: Life Is Not A Lesson
Chantal Acda
Wolfmother
Album: Saturday Moon
Lost Horizons
Heart Of A Hummingbird
Album: In Quiet Moments
Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
Calling Me Home
Album: They're Calling Me Home