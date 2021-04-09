Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 09.04.2021

08 April

Donnerstag, 08. April 2021

Raf Rundell
Luxury
Album: O.M. Days

Dry Cleaning
Her Hippo
Album: New Long Leg

Tony Allen
Cosmosis
Album: Single

The Luka State
Kick In The Teeth
Album: Fall In Fall Out

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
Mundungus
Album: Shyga! The Sunlight Mound

Glitterer
Are Your Sure
Album: Life Is Not A Lesson

Chantal Acda
Wolfmother
Album: Saturday Moon

Lost Horizons
Heart Of A Hummingbird
Album: In Quiet Moments

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
Calling Me Home
Album: They're Calling Me Home


