Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 01.04.2021

Playlisten | Bild: BR

01 April

Donnerstag, 01. April 2021

Lydmor
Someone we used to love
Capacity

La Femme
Le sang de mon prochain
Single

Isolation Berlin
(Ich möchte so sein wie) Nina Hagen
Single

Marie Davidson & LOeil Nu
Worst comes to Worst (Morgan Geist Remix)
Single

Blanketman
Blue Funk
National Trust EP

Le Milipede
Compost Ghosts
Kraut Jazz Futurism Vol. 2 (Compilation)

Love-Songs
Kölner Straße
Kraut Jazz Futurism Vol. 2 (Compilation)

Serpentwithfeet
Hyacinth
Deacon

Kira Skov & Mark Lanegan
Idea of Love
Single


