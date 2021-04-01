Playlist Roderich Fabian
01. April
Donnerstag, 01. April 2021
Lydmor
Someone we used to love
Capacity
La Femme
Le sang de mon prochain
Single
Isolation Berlin
(Ich möchte so sein wie) Nina Hagen
Single
Marie Davidson & LOeil Nu
Worst comes to Worst (Morgan Geist Remix)
Single
Blanketman
Blue Funk
National Trust EP
Le Milipede
Compost Ghosts
Kraut Jazz Futurism Vol. 2 (Compilation)
Love-Songs
Kölner Straße
Kraut Jazz Futurism Vol. 2 (Compilation)
Serpentwithfeet
Hyacinth
Deacon
Kira Skov & Mark Lanegan
Idea of Love
Single