Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 19.03.2021

19 März

Freitag, 19. März 2021

ESG
You're No Good
ESG

Knox/Hawkins
12th planet
12th planet EP

Nappy Nina
Real Tea feat. Stas Thee Boss - produced by Jwords
Double Down

Die P
Niemand kann mir sagen
3, 14

Louisahhh
Love is a Punk
The Practice of Freedom

Meese x Hell
Trommeln
Hab keine Angst, hab keine Angst, ich bin deine Angst

Meese x Hell
Kunst ist Chef
Hab keine Angst, hab keine Angst, ich bin deine Angst

Meese x Hell
Dr. No
Hab keine Angst, hab keine Angst, ich bin deine Angst

Meese x Hell
Das ist der Streit
Hab keine Angst, hab keine Angst, ich bin deine Angst

Meese x Hell
Motherdance
Hab keine Angst, hab keine Angst, ich bin deine Angst

Meese x Hell
Trommeln
Hab keine Angst, hab keine Angst, ich bin deine Angst

Flo Förg
Human Sources (exclusive Zündfunk Radio Edit)
Single

Trak Trak
Telefono
Sur Sur

Kings Of Convenience
Winning a Battle, Losing the War
Quiet is the new Loud

Irakli
Surface
Major Signals

Sophia Kennedy
I Can See You
Monsters

Sofia Kourtesis
Dakotas
Fresia Magdalena EP

Sofia Kourtesis
By Your Side
Fresia Magdalena EP

Le Millipede
Compost Ghosts
V.A. Mathias Modica presents Kraut Jazz Futurism 2

Al Chem
Fistful Of Snow
Metaphysics Of Love EP

Bell Orchestre
V: Movement
House Music

Lana Del Rey
Breaking Up Slowly
Chemtrails over the Country Club

Wau Wau Collectif
Mouhamodou Lo and his children
Yaral Sa Doom

A. A. Williams
Lovesong
Songs from Isolation


