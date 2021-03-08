Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Stand: 08.03.2021

08 März

Montag, 08. März 2021

St. Vincent
Pay Your Way In Pain
Daddy's Home

Caroline Polachek
Breathless
Standing At The Gate: Remix Collection

Noname
Bye Bye Baby
Telefone (Mixtape)

Mia Morgan
Es Geht Dir Gut
Gruftpop EP

KeKe
Ladies
Single

KeKe
Kinda Cute
Single

Petey & Miya Folick
Haircut
Single

Mindy Meng Wang & Tim Shiel
Sleeping Tiger on the Bund
Single

India Jordan
And Groove
Single

Billy Nomates
Petrol Fumes
Emergency Telephone EP

Jimbo Mathus & Andrew Bird
Encircle My Love
These 13


