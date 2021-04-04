Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Rainer Schaller

Stand: 04.04.2021

04 April

Sonntag, 04. April 2021

Monolake
Gantt Exodus
Archaeopteryx

Sufjan Stevens
Death Star
The Ascension

Bulla, Martina
Moresca da gamba
-

Byul.org
Days Nights
Selected Tracks for Nacht Dämonen

Acid Pauli
Acid On Yusef
MOD

The Notwist
Sarajevo 1
Music for Storms

Motörhead
Killed by death
Killed by death

Nicolas Jaar
Telahumo
Telas

Napalm Death
The Code Is Red... Long Live The Code
The Code

Can
Vitamin C
Vitamin C

Lyra Pramuk
Witness
Fountain


