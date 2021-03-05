Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 05.03.2021

Sleaford Mods
Mork N Mindy
Spare Ribs

Sofia Kourtesis
La Perla
Fresia Magdalena EP

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib
Thuggin' (Alex Goose Instrumental Remix)
Pinata (Deluxe Edition)

Noname
Rainforest
Single

The Weather Station
Robber
Ignorance

Menahan Street Band
The Starchaser
The Exciting Sounds of Menahan Street Band

Martin Georgi
Soul Trade Delfonic Rework
Money from the Trunk

Adrian Younge
The American Negro
The American Negro

Os Barbapapas
DooWooDooWoo
Single

Lael Neale
For No One For Now
Acquainted With Night

Smerz
Believer
Believer

Altin Gün
Yüce Dag Basinda
Yol


