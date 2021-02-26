Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 26.02.2021

26 Februar

Freitag, 26. Februar 2021

Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood
Summer Wine
Start Walkin' 1965-1976

Menahan Street Band
Snow Day
The Exciting Sounds of Menahan Street Band

Altin Gün
Yüce Dag Basinda
Yol

Menahan Street Band
Snow Day
The Exciting Sounds of Menahan Street Band

Menahan Street Band
The Duke
The Exciting Sounds of Menahan Street Band

Menahan Street Band
Snow Day
The Exciting Sounds of Menahan Street Band

Mouse on Mars
Artificial Authentic
AAI

Menahan Street Band
Snow Day
The Exciting Sounds of Menahan Street Band

Julien Baker
Hardline
Little Oblivions

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis
White Elephant
Carnage

Menahan Street Band
Snow Day
The Exciting Sounds of Menahan Street Band

Smerz
Believer
Believer

Erykah Badu
On & On
Baduizm

Meerkat Meerkat
Eleganz
Single

Planetary Secrets
Guatemala Dreams
Guatemala Dreams (Maxi)

FOTOS
Das Verlangen
Auf zur Illumination!

Os Barbapapas
DooWooDooWoo
Single

Planetary Secrets
Guatemala Dreams
Guatemala Dreams (Maxi)

Adrian Younge
Revolutionize
The American Negro

Balthazar
Losers
Sand

Martini Georgi
Moneyloop ft. Cornelia Lund
Money from the Trunk

Martini Georgi
Business
Money from the Trunk

Martini Georgi
Money from the Trunk ft Fokn Bois
Money from the Trunk

Martini Georgi
Tschecho
Money from the Trunk

Martini Georgi
Take me in your love car
Money from the Trunk

Martini Georgi
Money from the Trunk ft Fokn Bois
Money from the Trunk

Lael Neale
Acquainted With Night
Acquainted With Night

Daft Punk
Veridis Quo
Discovery


