Playlist Roderich Fabian
25. Februar
Donnerstag, 25. Februar 2021
Jade Bird
Open up the Heavens
Album: Single
Clap your Hands say yeah
New Fragility
Album: New Fragility
Chai feat. Ric Wilson
Maybe Chocolate Chips
Album: Single
Andra Day
Tigress and Tweed
Album: The Udited States vs. Billie Holiday
Lael Neale
Blue Vein
Album: Acquainted by Night
Smerz
Glassbord
Album: Believer
Greentea Peng
Nah it ain't the same
Album: Single
Valerie June
Why the bright stars glow
Album: The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers
Iceage
The Holding Hand
Album: Single