Playlist Roderich Fabian

Donnerstag, 25. Februar 2021

Jade Bird

Open up the Heavens

Album: Single

Clap your Hands say yeah

New Fragility

Album: New Fragility

Chai feat. Ric Wilson

Maybe Chocolate Chips

Album: Single

Andra Day

Tigress and Tweed

Album: The Udited States vs. Billie Holiday

Lael Neale

Blue Vein

Album: Acquainted by Night

Smerz

Glassbord

Album: Believer

Greentea Peng

Nah it ain't the same

Album: Single

Valerie June

Why the bright stars glow

Album: The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers