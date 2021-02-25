Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 25.02.2021

25 Februar

Donnerstag, 25. Februar 2021

Jade Bird
Open up the Heavens
Album: Single

Clap your Hands say yeah
New Fragility
Album: New Fragility

Chai feat. Ric Wilson
Maybe Chocolate Chips
Album: Single

Andra Day
Tigress and Tweed
Album: The Udited States vs. Billie Holiday

Lael Neale
Blue Vein
Album: Acquainted by Night

Smerz
Glassbord
Album: Believer

Greentea Peng
Nah it ain't the same
Album: Single

Valerie June
Why the bright stars glow
Album: The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers

Iceage
The Holding Hand
Album: Single


