Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

0

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 21.02.2021

Playlisten | Bild: BR

21 Februar

Sonntag, 21. Februar 2021

Jack Johnson
Banana Pancakes
In between dreams

Apparat feat. Soap & Skin
Goodbye
Single

Dick Dale & The Misfits
Miserlou (Misirlou)
Pulp Fiction

Black Eyed Peas
Pump It
RTL Sommer Hits 2010

David Holmes
$160 Million Chinese Man
Ocean's Eleven

David Holmes
Stealing The Stock (Intro) Le renard de nuit
Ocean's Eleven

Dooley Wilson
As Time Goes By
Casablanca

Hans Zimmer
Mombasa
Inception

N.N.
Pan Tau
Pan Tau

Erich Kestin
Hör auf mich
Das Dschungelbuch

Manfred Lichtenfeld, Roland Hemmo, Heinz Fabian, Gerd Wolff, Fritz Decho, Horst Kempe
Heiho
Schneewittchen

N.N.
Paw Patrol Opening Theme
-

The Fold
Weekend Whip (The Ghost Whip Remix)
-

Robert Ziegler
Star Wars Main Theme
Music from the Star Wars Saga - The Essential Collection

John Debney
Sledge Hammer
Iron Man 2

Hollywood Studio Symphony
Aaron run!
The Bourne legacy (Das Bourne Vermächtnis)

N.N.
Star Trek Discovery - Main Theme
The Star Trek Collection

Royal Scottish National Orchestra
Main Title Voyager
Star Trek: Voyager

Apparat feat. Soap & Skin
Goodbye
Single

The Stooges
Down on the street
A million in prize

Percy Sledge
When a man loves a woman
Die Oldie WM - BR1

Katy Perry
I kissed a girl
Girls

Blümchen
Schmetterlinge
Best of Blümchen

Elvis Presley
A little less conservation
Ocean's eleven

Julie Deply
A waltz for a night
Before sunset and before sunrise (Music from the motion pictures)

Helene Fischer
Atemlos durch die Nacht
Farbenspiel

Charlotte Hatherley
Kim Wilde
Grey will fade

Jack Johnson
Banana Pancakes
In between dreams

Migrant Workers
If fast was slow
Rise

The & Choir London Symphony Orchestra
Hallelujah (Der Messias)
-

Dick Dale & the Misfits
Miserlou (Misirlou)
Pulp Fiction

Kiwi Jr.
Cooler Returns
Cooler Returns


0