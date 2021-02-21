Playlist Barbara Streidl
21. Februar
Sonntag, 21. Februar 2021
Jack Johnson
Banana Pancakes
In between dreams
Apparat feat. Soap & Skin
Goodbye
Single
Dick Dale & The Misfits
Miserlou (Misirlou)
Pulp Fiction
Black Eyed Peas
Pump It
RTL Sommer Hits 2010
David Holmes
$160 Million Chinese Man
Ocean's Eleven
David Holmes
Stealing The Stock (Intro) Le renard de nuit
Ocean's Eleven
Dooley Wilson
As Time Goes By
Casablanca
Hans Zimmer
Mombasa
Inception
N.N.
Pan Tau
Pan Tau
Erich Kestin
Hör auf mich
Das Dschungelbuch
Manfred Lichtenfeld, Roland Hemmo, Heinz Fabian, Gerd Wolff, Fritz Decho, Horst Kempe
Heiho
Schneewittchen
N.N.
Paw Patrol Opening Theme
-
The Fold
Weekend Whip (The Ghost Whip Remix)
-
Robert Ziegler
Star Wars Main Theme
Music from the Star Wars Saga - The Essential Collection
John Debney
Sledge Hammer
Iron Man 2
Hollywood Studio Symphony
Aaron run!
The Bourne legacy (Das Bourne Vermächtnis)
N.N.
Star Trek Discovery - Main Theme
The Star Trek Collection
Royal Scottish National Orchestra
Main Title Voyager
Star Trek: Voyager
The Stooges
Down on the street
A million in prize
Percy Sledge
When a man loves a woman
Die Oldie WM - BR1
Katy Perry
I kissed a girl
Girls
Blümchen
Schmetterlinge
Best of Blümchen
Elvis Presley
A little less conservation
Ocean's eleven
Julie Deply
A waltz for a night
Before sunset and before sunrise (Music from the motion pictures)
Helene Fischer
Atemlos durch die Nacht
Farbenspiel
Charlotte Hatherley
Kim Wilde
Grey will fade
Migrant Workers
If fast was slow
Rise
The & Choir London Symphony Orchestra
Hallelujah (Der Messias)
-
Kiwi Jr.
Cooler Returns
Cooler Returns