Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 09.02.2021

09 Februar

Dienstag, 09. Februar 2021

Spiritualized
Ladies & Gentlemen we are floating in space
Album: Ladies & Gentlemen we are floating in space

David Bowie
Starman
Album: The Rise & Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars

Supertramp
Lord is it mine
Album: Breakfast in America

Jean Michael Jarre
Oxygene 2
Album: Aero

Ana Tijoux
1977
Album: 1977

Black Country, New Road
Track X
Album: Track X

Various Artists
Augustus Pablo: King Tubby meets The Rockers uptown
Album: Reggae Refreshers

Leatherface
Sour Grapes
Album: Horsebox

Billie Eilish
Bad Guy
Album: When we all fall asleep, where do we go?

DJ Shadow
Organ Donor
Endtroducing (20th Anniversary Edition-3CD)


