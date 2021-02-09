Playlist Tobias Ruhland
09. Februar
Dienstag, 09. Februar 2021
Spiritualized
Ladies & Gentlemen we are floating in space
Album: Ladies & Gentlemen we are floating in space
David Bowie
Starman
Album: The Rise & Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars
Supertramp
Lord is it mine
Album: Breakfast in America
Jean Michael Jarre
Oxygene 2
Album: Aero
Ana Tijoux
1977
Album: 1977
Black Country, New Road
Track X
Album: Track X
Various Artists
Augustus Pablo: King Tubby meets The Rockers uptown
Album: Reggae Refreshers
Leatherface
Sour Grapes
Album: Horsebox
Billie Eilish
Bad Guy
Album: When we all fall asleep, where do we go?
DJ Shadow
Organ Donor
Endtroducing (20th Anniversary Edition-3CD)